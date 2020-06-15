Amenities

521 North Salem Rd Available 08/30/20 Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way. custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, formal dining with 20 ft ceiling, gas fireplace and brick accents. This home also offers a bonus room, wet bar with wine cooler, and fenced in side yard with patio! all appliances included and a washer & dryer!! MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!!



Pets welcome with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee, breed restriction applies

12 Month lease Required

www.firststarnwa.com

479-267-1600



(RLNE3202390)