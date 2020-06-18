All apartments in Fayetteville
488 Block AVE.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:55 AM

488 Block AVE

488 South Block Avenue · (479) 372-7154
Fayetteville
Location

488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Jennings Plus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1915 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

Features 3 huge HDTVs (Full PAID Cable & Netflix), a patio with a porch swing, BBQ grill, cozy reading & lounging areas, kid cubbies & vintage video games. Home has all new appliances & fully stocked kitchen.

Designed by a local interior design team who specializes in the vacation rental experience – warm, bright tones, and plush open seating areas, luxury beds and bedding, with comfortable blankets and details throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 488 Block AVE have any available units?
488 Block AVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Block AVE have?
Some of 488 Block AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Block AVE currently offering any rent specials?
488 Block AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Block AVE pet-friendly?
No, 488 Block AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 488 Block AVE offer parking?
No, 488 Block AVE does not offer parking.
Does 488 Block AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Block AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Block AVE have a pool?
No, 488 Block AVE does not have a pool.
Does 488 Block AVE have accessible units?
No, 488 Block AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Block AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Block AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

