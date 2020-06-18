488 Block AVE.

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill furnished

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!



The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.



Features 3 huge HDTVs (Full PAID Cable & Netflix), a patio with a porch swing, BBQ grill, cozy reading & lounging areas, kid cubbies & vintage video games. Home has all new appliances & fully stocked kitchen.



Designed by a local interior design team who specializes in the vacation rental experience – warm, bright tones, and plush open seating areas, luxury beds and bedding, with comfortable blankets and details throughout.