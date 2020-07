Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen painted concrete flooring in the downstairs and master bedroom! This home features custom cabinets, and plenty of storage! it has a fenced in side yard, and all the kitchen appliances are included and a washer and dryer!!! MINUTES FROM THE U OF A!!



www.firststarnwa.com

479-267-1600



(RLNE4868531)