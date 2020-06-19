319 Holly ST

Amenities

all utils included fireplace furnished

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



Feast your eyes on the Holly House, a colorful 7-BR home just 1/2 a mile from the U of A. With 10 beds, our home is ideal for large groups— sleeps up to 16! Tucked beneath gorgeous foliage, our 3-story home has more than just curb appeal. Other notables include 2 living rooms, 4 Smart TVs, a massive kitchen, a spacious yard, & outdoor living spaces. Perfect for a weekend getaways or long term stays. Stocked with all necessities and essentials to make it "home" plus luxury linens throughout. Walking distance to Wilson Park.