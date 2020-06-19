All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

319 Holly ST

319 West Holly Street · (479) 372-7154
Location

319 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
V.A. Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Feast your eyes on the Holly House, a colorful 7-BR home just 1/2 a mile from the U of A. With 10 beds, our home is ideal for large groups— sleeps up to 16! Tucked beneath gorgeous foliage, our 3-story home has more than just curb appeal. Other notables include 2 living rooms, 4 Smart TVs, a massive kitchen, a spacious yard, & outdoor living spaces. Perfect for a weekend getaways or long term stays. Stocked with all necessities and essentials to make it "home" plus luxury linens throughout. Walking distance to Wilson Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Holly ST have any available units?
319 Holly ST has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 319 Holly ST currently offering any rent specials?
319 Holly ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Holly ST pet-friendly?
No, 319 Holly ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 319 Holly ST offer parking?
No, 319 Holly ST does not offer parking.
Does 319 Holly ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Holly ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Holly ST have a pool?
No, 319 Holly ST does not have a pool.
Does 319 Holly ST have accessible units?
No, 319 Holly ST does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Holly ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Holly ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Holly ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Holly ST does not have units with air conditioning.
