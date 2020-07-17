All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2956 W Marble Drive

2956 West Marble Drive · (844) 955-7368
Location

2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2956 W Marble Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2956 W Marble Drive Available 08/07/20 Custom Home in Fayetteville - Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home. Easy to I49, U of A & close enough to walk to Holcomb Elementary. Special features include formal dining room, separate utility room, large walk-in tiled shower in master BA, soaking tub & separate closets. The kitchen is equipped with SS 5-burner gas stove, breakfast bar, island, granite counter tops. This home is a MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5828029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 W Marble Drive have any available units?
2956 W Marble Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 W Marble Drive have?
Some of 2956 W Marble Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 W Marble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2956 W Marble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 W Marble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2956 W Marble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2956 W Marble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2956 W Marble Drive offers parking.
Does 2956 W Marble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 W Marble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 W Marble Drive have a pool?
No, 2956 W Marble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2956 W Marble Drive have accessible units?
No, 2956 W Marble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 W Marble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 W Marble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
