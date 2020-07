Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home. Easy to I49, U of A & close enough to walk to Holcomb Elementary. Special features include formal dining room, separate utility room, large walk-in tiled shower in master BA, soaking tub & separate closets. The kitchen is equipped with SS 5-burner gas stove, breakfast bar, island, granite counter tops. This home is a MUST SEE!!