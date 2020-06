Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath modern home available for lease in prime location. Convenient to the downtown square, Razorback Greenway trail, and the University! Open Floor Plan great for entertaining. Beautiful must see home!! All appliances included.



Background & credit check required. Small breed pets negotiable with non-refundable fee. Offered by Select Mgmt Group LLC @ The Griffin CO Commercial. Call 479.305.9313 or 479.756.1003 for showing Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.