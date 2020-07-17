Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2948 W Old Farmington Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Fayetteville AR - 2948 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR, is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage house All appliances included Washer & dryer, FIREPLACE! Tenant responsible for utilities.



For any questions please call our office at 479-582-9310.



Pets welcome with additional fees some restrictions may apply. Call our office for details.



Rent: $1400.00

Deposit: $1400.00 ( includes leasing fee)

$55.00 Application fee per adult over 18



***PHOTOS COMING SOON***



(RLNE5872938)