Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2948 W Old Farmington Road

2948 West Old Farmington Road · (479) 582-9310
Location

2948 West Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, AR 72704
West 62

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2948 W Old Farmington Road · Avail. Aug 14

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2948 W Old Farmington Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Fayetteville AR - 2948 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR, is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage house All appliances included Washer & dryer, FIREPLACE! Tenant responsible for utilities.

For any questions please call our office at 479-582-9310.

Pets welcome with additional fees some restrictions may apply. Call our office for details.

Rent: $1400.00
Deposit: $1400.00 ( includes leasing fee)
$55.00 Application fee per adult over 18

***PHOTOS COMING SOON***

(RLNE5872938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 W Old Farmington Road have any available units?
2948 W Old Farmington Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 W Old Farmington Road have?
Some of 2948 W Old Farmington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 W Old Farmington Road currently offering any rent specials?
2948 W Old Farmington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 W Old Farmington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2948 W Old Farmington Road is pet friendly.
Does 2948 W Old Farmington Road offer parking?
Yes, 2948 W Old Farmington Road offers parking.
Does 2948 W Old Farmington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2948 W Old Farmington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 W Old Farmington Road have a pool?
No, 2948 W Old Farmington Road does not have a pool.
Does 2948 W Old Farmington Road have accessible units?
No, 2948 W Old Farmington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 W Old Farmington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 W Old Farmington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
