Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Like new, this lovely, spacious home is located in desirable Cobblestone neighborhood in West Fayetteville. Close to schools, shopping, and I-49. Great neighborhood with pond and lots of sidewalks for walking the dog! Washer/dryer included. Large, fenced backyard. Pets negotiable with additional fees. Won't last long!