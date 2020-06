Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wood floors, modern ceramic tiles, granite, and custom cabinetry make this an exquisite upscale space for anyone looking to live close to I-49 and Downtown Fayetteville. Backs up directly to Greenway Trail access off Cato Springs Rd. All appliances included.



Background & credit check required. Offered by Select Mgmt Group LLC @ The Griffin CO Commercial. Call 479.305.9313 or 479.756.1003 for showing Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.