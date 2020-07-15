All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1963 E Peppervine DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
1963 E Peppervine DR
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 AM

1963 E Peppervine DR

1963 East Peppervine Drive · (479) 718-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Mount Sequoyah South
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1963 East Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Mount Sequoyah South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful wooded home! A 3B / 2B two story duplex offers quiet living in a cul-de-sac with a walking trail directly behind the home, trees surrounding for shade, and a patio out back. Inside it offers a lovely eat-in kitchen, open concept living room. Kitchen has dishwasher, microwave with downlighting. Functional and beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout the living space, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and comfortable carpeted bedrooms. This home is walking distance of Happy Hollow elementary school. Check out the virtual tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vjdps5icBiy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 E Peppervine DR have any available units?
1963 E Peppervine DR has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 E Peppervine DR have?
Some of 1963 E Peppervine DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 E Peppervine DR currently offering any rent specials?
1963 E Peppervine DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 E Peppervine DR pet-friendly?
No, 1963 E Peppervine DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1963 E Peppervine DR offer parking?
Yes, 1963 E Peppervine DR offers parking.
Does 1963 E Peppervine DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 E Peppervine DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 E Peppervine DR have a pool?
No, 1963 E Peppervine DR does not have a pool.
Does 1963 E Peppervine DR have accessible units?
No, 1963 E Peppervine DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 E Peppervine DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 E Peppervine DR has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1963 E Peppervine DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity