1963 E Peppervine DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful wooded home! A 3B / 2B two story duplex offers quiet living in a cul-de-sac with a walking trail directly behind the home, trees surrounding for shade, and a patio out back. Inside it offers a lovely eat-in kitchen, open concept living room. Kitchen has dishwasher, microwave with downlighting. Functional and beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout the living space, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and comfortable carpeted bedrooms. This home is walking distance of Happy Hollow elementary school. Check out the virtual tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vjdps5icBiy