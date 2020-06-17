All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1732 N. Sioux Ct

1732 North Sioux Court · (501) 499-1526
Location

1732 North Sioux Court, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Hyland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1732 N. Sioux Ct · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3Bd 2 Bth in Vandergriff Sch Dist - Long, hard day at work? Hurry home to this gorgeous home updated in modern colors, ceramic and vinyl wood flooring and granite counter-tops. Take your shoes off, grab a glass of tea, sit on the deck and watch the kids at play. Homework done, teeth are brushed and all tucked in? Time to snuggle in front of the fireplace and reflect on your day, plan for tomorrow in the comfort of your new home. Big game this weekend? Fire up the grill, call your friends and enjoy the day. Close your eyes and visualize you and your family enjoying life in this beautiful home in one of the best neighborhoods Fayetteville has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 N. Sioux Ct have any available units?
1732 N. Sioux Ct has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 N. Sioux Ct have?
Some of 1732 N. Sioux Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 N. Sioux Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N. Sioux Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N. Sioux Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1732 N. Sioux Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1732 N. Sioux Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1732 N. Sioux Ct does offer parking.
Does 1732 N. Sioux Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 N. Sioux Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N. Sioux Ct have a pool?
No, 1732 N. Sioux Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1732 N. Sioux Ct have accessible units?
No, 1732 N. Sioux Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N. Sioux Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 N. Sioux Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
