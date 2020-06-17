1732 N. Sioux Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3Bd 2 Bth in Vandergriff Sch Dist - Long, hard day at work? Hurry home to this gorgeous home updated in modern colors, ceramic and vinyl wood flooring and granite counter-tops. Take your shoes off, grab a glass of tea, sit on the deck and watch the kids at play. Homework done, teeth are brushed and all tucked in? Time to snuggle in front of the fireplace and reflect on your day, plan for tomorrow in the comfort of your new home. Big game this weekend? Fire up the grill, call your friends and enjoy the day. Close your eyes and visualize you and your family enjoying life in this beautiful home in one of the best neighborhoods Fayetteville has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5559691)