Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1517 N. Hazeltine Drive Available 08/01/20 EASY ACCESS TO I-49!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home. Minutes from I-49 and close to the U of A., tile in kitchen and bathrooms, gas fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced in back yard with covered patio. Must see!! READY FOR AUGUST MOVE IN!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3350888)