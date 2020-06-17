1349 N Corsica DR

Amenities

Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 4 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living. All appliances are included. You'll want to find time to relax on your 2nd story balcony or covered porch. There's a 2 car garage with room for 2 more cars in the driveway. Rupple Meadows subdivision is just off Wedington and just over 1 miles to I-49. Very close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and the Fayetteville Iams Dog Park. Come see this beautiful place for yourself!