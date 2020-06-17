All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:11 PM

1349 N Corsica DR

1349 North Corsica Drive · (479) 381-0550
Location

1349 North Corsica Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 1969 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
garage
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 4 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living. All appliances are included. You'll want to find time to relax on your 2nd story balcony or covered porch. There's a 2 car garage with room for 2 more cars in the driveway. Rupple Meadows subdivision is just off Wedington and just over 1 miles to I-49. Very close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and the Fayetteville Iams Dog Park. Come see this beautiful place for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 N Corsica DR have any available units?
1349 N Corsica DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 N Corsica DR have?
Some of 1349 N Corsica DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 N Corsica DR currently offering any rent specials?
1349 N Corsica DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 N Corsica DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 N Corsica DR is pet friendly.
Does 1349 N Corsica DR offer parking?
Yes, 1349 N Corsica DR does offer parking.
Does 1349 N Corsica DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 N Corsica DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 N Corsica DR have a pool?
No, 1349 N Corsica DR does not have a pool.
Does 1349 N Corsica DR have accessible units?
No, 1349 N Corsica DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 N Corsica DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 N Corsica DR has units with dishwashers.
