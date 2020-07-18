All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 121 Graham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
121 Graham
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 AM

121 Graham

121 S Graham Ave · (479) 718-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 S Graham Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just blocks away from Bud Walton Arena & Razorback Stadium & comes FULLY FURNISHED! Move right in for this next school year! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath townhouse was built in 2016 with upgrades throughout! Granite counters, SS appliances, durable tile floors will help with the upkeep. Attached 2 car garage with additional parking spaces in the back and student parking across the street. Come see it quickly, because it won't last long being this close to the UofA! *The owner is willing to split up the townhouse with multiple leases. Grab your college friends and split this entire townhouse between you all! The primary bedroom plus primary bath (downstairs) for $850/mo, the end suite upstairs with on suite bathroom (upstairs) for $745/mo, the 2 remaining bedrooms upstairs with on suite bathrooms for $500/mo each. Call agent for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Graham have any available units?
121 Graham has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Graham have?
Some of 121 Graham's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Graham currently offering any rent specials?
121 Graham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Graham pet-friendly?
No, 121 Graham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 121 Graham offer parking?
Yes, 121 Graham offers parking.
Does 121 Graham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Graham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Graham have a pool?
No, 121 Graham does not have a pool.
Does 121 Graham have accessible units?
No, 121 Graham does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Graham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Graham has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 121 Graham?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity