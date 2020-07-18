121 Graham

Amenities

Just blocks away from Bud Walton Arena & Razorback Stadium & comes FULLY FURNISHED! Move right in for this next school year! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath townhouse was built in 2016 with upgrades throughout! Granite counters, SS appliances, durable tile floors will help with the upkeep. Attached 2 car garage with additional parking spaces in the back and student parking across the street. Come see it quickly, because it won't last long being this close to the UofA! *The owner is willing to split up the townhouse with multiple leases. Grab your college friends and split this entire townhouse between you all! The primary bedroom plus primary bath (downstairs) for $850/mo, the end suite upstairs with on suite bathroom (upstairs) for $745/mo, the 2 remaining bedrooms upstairs with on suite bathrooms for $500/mo each. Call agent for more information