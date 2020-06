Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace furnished

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Walking distance from Dickson street and the Square. Fully furnished home is move in ready! Perfect for executives, professionals, or anyone that's too busy to worry about furniture. You'll never need to Uber downtown again. Off-street parking, Updated home has refinished hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, lots of windows, skylight in kitchen, tons of natural light! 2 bedroom/1 bath includes a beautiful glass shower. Don't miss out on this one!