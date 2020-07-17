All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

1201 N Woolsey Avenue

1201 North Woolsey Avenue · (479) 365-2722
Location

1201 North Woolsey Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72703
V.A. Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2190 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Outstanding large and solid 1958 brick ranch close to the VA Medical Center and UAMS campus and just a few blocks from Wilson Park. Easy access to NWA Greenway Trail system. This classic ranch home has been tastefully updated w/new windows, updated kitchen w/quartz counter tops/ gas cook top/oven. Beautiful hardwood/luxury vinyl floors. Den and living have 2 lrg gas fireplaces. Wshr/dryr provided. Lrg garage w/workbench/loads of storage. Park-like setting w/mature trees. Lawn care included in rent.

1201 N Woolsey Ave, Fayetteville
Directions: Merge onto I-49 S, take exit 66 for AR-112, turn right onto AR-112 S/Garland Ave (signs for Fayetteville), turn left onto W Sycamore St, Turn right onto N Woolsey Ave.

$1,725/ Rent
$1,725/ Security Deposit (includes cleaning fee)

Online Rental Applications: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com
$25 application fee per adult

To preview, call
Platinum Properties of NWA
Real Estate and Management
3291 S Thompson St, G103
Springdale, AR 72764
Office 479-365-2722 or Text 479-530-1192
~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue have any available units?
1201 N Woolsey Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue have?
Some of 1201 N Woolsey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N Woolsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N Woolsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N Woolsey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 N Woolsey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 N Woolsey Avenue offers parking.
Does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 N Woolsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 N Woolsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 N Woolsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N Woolsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 N Woolsey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
