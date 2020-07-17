1201 N Woolsey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Outstanding large and solid 1958 brick ranch close to the VA Medical Center and UAMS campus and just a few blocks from Wilson Park. Easy access to NWA Greenway Trail system. This classic ranch home has been tastefully updated w/new windows, updated kitchen w/quartz counter tops/ gas cook top/oven. Beautiful hardwood/luxury vinyl floors. Den and living have 2 lrg gas fireplaces. Wshr/dryr provided. Lrg garage w/workbench/loads of storage. Park-like setting w/mature trees. Lawn care included in rent.



1201 N Woolsey Ave, Fayetteville

Directions: Merge onto I-49 S, take exit 66 for AR-112, turn right onto AR-112 S/Garland Ave (signs for Fayetteville), turn left onto W Sycamore St, Turn right onto N Woolsey Ave.



$1,725/ Rent

$1,725/ Security Deposit (includes cleaning fee)



Online Rental Applications: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com

$25 application fee per adult



To preview, call

Platinum Properties of NWA

Real Estate and Management

3291 S Thompson St, G103

Springdale, AR 72764

Office 479-365-2722 or Text 479-530-1192

~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~