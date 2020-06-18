All apartments in Fayetteville
1149 S Splash Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

1149 S Splash Drive

1149 South Splash Drive · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1149 South Splash Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Baldwin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1149 S Splash Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1149 S Splash Drive Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in our Quarry Trace Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 2nd!

Don't miss out on this beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Tucked in our beautiful Quarry Trace community in Fayetteville.The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, wooden deck, two car garage, landscaping, privacy fence, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet throughout the home.

Our Quarry Trace community is located just off Hwy 16 and is in the Fayetteville School District - Happy Hollow Elementary, McNair Middle School, Ramay JH, and Fayetteville HS.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5347052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 S Splash Drive have any available units?
1149 S Splash Drive has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 S Splash Drive have?
Some of 1149 S Splash Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 S Splash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1149 S Splash Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 S Splash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 S Splash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1149 S Splash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1149 S Splash Drive does offer parking.
Does 1149 S Splash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 S Splash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 S Splash Drive have a pool?
No, 1149 S Splash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1149 S Splash Drive have accessible units?
No, 1149 S Splash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 S Splash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 S Splash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
