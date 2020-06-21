All apartments in Wetumpka
7716 Us Highway 231
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

7716 Us Highway 231

7716 US Route 231 · (334) 230-5777
Location

7716 US Route 231, Wetumpka, AL 36092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This home is situated in the heart of Wetumpka hidden down a private driveway. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is very private and sits with only one other house in the middle of 15 wooded acres. The feel and privacy of living in the country, with the convenience of being close to everything. There is a formal living and dining room off of the kitchen, with a separate family room style den on the opposite side of the house. The screened in back porch is a great place to watch for deer and drink your morning coffee. The house includes central heating and air and a 2-car carport that is attached. Laundry room is located off of carport for easy access. The kitchen has new tile flooring, living/dining rooms have original hardwood floors, and bedrooms/den have carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Us Highway 231 have any available units?
7716 Us Highway 231 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7716 Us Highway 231 have?
Some of 7716 Us Highway 231's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Us Highway 231 currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Us Highway 231 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Us Highway 231 pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Us Highway 231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wetumpka.
Does 7716 Us Highway 231 offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Us Highway 231 does offer parking.
Does 7716 Us Highway 231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Us Highway 231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Us Highway 231 have a pool?
No, 7716 Us Highway 231 does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Us Highway 231 have accessible units?
No, 7716 Us Highway 231 does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Us Highway 231 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7716 Us Highway 231 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 Us Highway 231 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7716 Us Highway 231 has units with air conditioning.
