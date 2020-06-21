7716 Us Highway 231

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This home is situated in the heart of Wetumpka hidden down a private driveway. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is very private and sits with only one other house in the middle of 15 wooded acres. The feel and privacy of living in the country, with the convenience of being close to everything. There is a formal living and dining room off of the kitchen, with a separate family room style den on the opposite side of the house. The screened in back porch is a great place to watch for deer and drink your morning coffee. The house includes central heating and air and a 2-car carport that is attached. Laundry room is located off of carport for easy access. The kitchen has new tile flooring, living/dining rooms have original hardwood floors, and bedrooms/den have carpet.