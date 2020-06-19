All apartments in Vestavia Hills
3023-G Massey Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

3023-G Massey Rd

3023 Massey Rd · (205) 223-1886
Location

3023 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
700$/1053ftVestaviaHills2bed/2bath,after full reno - Property Id: 263469

2 bedrooms/2bathrooms condo. Recently renovation.
Walking clothes.
The bathroom consists of a new vanity with granite countertop, bath, shower.New floor throughout condo.
You will have the use of a BRAND NEW kitchen with a NEW electrical stove and microwave. The private beautiful patio and there is a recently refurbished swimming pool less than 50 feet from the apartment.
This a very quiet area but close to all amenities eg, UAB and Samford universities, shops, Galleria Mall, gas stations and restaurants. No Pets allowed.. If you are not clean, respectful and quiet this NOT the place for you. $700 security deposit required with the first months rent, plus every month electrical bill
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263469
Property Id 263469

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023-G Massey Rd have any available units?
3023-G Massey Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3023-G Massey Rd have?
Some of 3023-G Massey Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023-G Massey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3023-G Massey Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023-G Massey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3023-G Massey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vestavia Hills.
Does 3023-G Massey Rd offer parking?
No, 3023-G Massey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3023-G Massey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023-G Massey Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023-G Massey Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3023-G Massey Rd has a pool.
Does 3023-G Massey Rd have accessible units?
No, 3023-G Massey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3023-G Massey Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023-G Massey Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3023-G Massey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023-G Massey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
