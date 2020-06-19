3023-G Massey Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

700$/1053ftVestaviaHills2bed/2bath,after full reno - Property Id: 263469



2 bedrooms/2bathrooms condo. Recently renovation.

Walking clothes.

The bathroom consists of a new vanity with granite countertop, bath, shower.New floor throughout condo.

You will have the use of a BRAND NEW kitchen with a NEW electrical stove and microwave. The private beautiful patio and there is a recently refurbished swimming pool less than 50 feet from the apartment.

This a very quiet area but close to all amenities eg, UAB and Samford universities, shops, Galleria Mall, gas stations and restaurants. No Pets allowed.. If you are not clean, respectful and quiet this NOT the place for you. $700 security deposit required with the first months rent, plus every month electrical bill

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263469

Property Id 263469



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5706261)