Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups. Please call Melissa at (205) 335-3766 for showings. Qualification criteria: must make over 600 credit score and $3,897 per month income.