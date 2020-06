Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Your search is over!!! This wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has all the amenities and conveniences you could ever want. The main living area features an open floor plan with the living room and kitchen with a huge vaulted ceiling. The dining room and breakfast nook are both large and spacious. The kitchen is built for a chef with ample storage and counter space. There is a large island breakfast bar as well. The master suite is spacious and split from the other bedrooms. There is a private office at the front of the house as well. The other three bedrooms are located down a common hallway. This home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, and recreation in Prattville. Call today to schedule your private showing.