pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL
13 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1284 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
8 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
765 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
1 Unit Available
465 West Drive
465 West Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1264 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Prattville, conveniently located near the Downtown Area! It has a large living room with fireplace and separate dining. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
1 Unit Available
306 Cambridge
306 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1901 sqft
306 Cambridge Available 09/24/20 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garge in Prattville - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Glynnwood Subdivision. Very close to I-65 and new shopping area in Prattville and 10 miles to Maxwell AFB.
1 Unit Available
708 Mimosa Road
708 Mimosa Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1257 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville! It has hardwood floor, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room and a large deck. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
1 Unit Available
1546 Hawthorne Lane
1546 Hawthorne Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1611 sqft
Prattville Home - This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home won't last long. Featuring lots for storage space, vaulted ceiling in the living room, open floor plan, yard with a privacy fence, great and convenient location in Prattville.
1 Unit Available
112 Gray Drive
112 Gray Dr, Prattville, AL
Studio
$950
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Grey Drive - Welcome home to 112 Gray Drive! This beautiful recently renovated 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the wonderful city of Prattville. The large living room has a beautiful stone fireplace perfect for those cold nights.
1 Unit Available
625 Wisteria Road
625 Wisteria Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one and a half bath home located in the Camellia Estates Sub-Division in Prattville. This home offers a Living Room and a Den/Kitchen combo area.
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1975 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
141 Cosby Court
141 Cosby Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1938980 Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-31.
1 Unit Available
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
1 Unit Available
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2042 sqft
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment
1 Unit Available
1299 Cooper Avenue
1299 Cooper Ave, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1711 sqft
- (RLNE5896610)
1 Unit Available
419 Utah Court
419 Utah Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1183 sqft
This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring.
1 Unit Available
732 Mimosa Road
732 Mimosa Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1795 sqft
This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville
1 Unit Available
216 Azalea Drive
216 Azalea Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1843 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out.
1 Unit Available
645 McKeithen Place
645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2596 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
284 Pinewood Dr
284 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1330 sqft
284 Pinewood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Millbrook with Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a one car garage. On a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard.
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.
1 Unit Available
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1519 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
545 McRae Road
545 Mcree Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1978 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & Convenient Location! - Welcome to 545 McRae Road! This beautiful home sits in a wonderful community located just outside the city making it perfect for those not wanting to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle but still wishing to be
1 Unit Available
272 Daffodil Court
272 Daffodil Drive, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
40 Kennedy Ln
40 Kennedy Lane, Coosada, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1443 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No