autauga county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
63 Apartments for rent in Autauga County, AL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1284 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
10 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
765 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Guilford Lane
106 Guilford Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful 2520 sq feet, 3 bedrooms, two bath with lots of room for entertaining guest.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Gardenia Court
213 Gardenia Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
625 Wisteria Road
625 Wisteria Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one and a half bath home located in the Camellia Estates Sub-Division in Prattville. This home offers a Living Room and a Den/Kitchen combo area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
465 West Drive
465 West Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1264 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Prattville, conveniently located near the Downtown Area! It has a large living room with fireplace and separate dining. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Mimosa Road
708 Mimosa Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1257 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville! It has hardwood floor, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room and a large deck. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
141 Cosby Court
141 Cosby Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$949
1025 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1938980 Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-31.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1975 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1299 Cooper Avenue
1299 Cooper Ave, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1711 sqft
- (RLNE5896610)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
475 Weatherby Trl
475 Weatherby Trl, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Sales Price: $299,950 Rent Rate: $1,750 www.tier1renttoown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
732 Briarcliff Place
732 Briarcliff Pl, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
732 Briarcliff Place Available 08/01/20 Prattville Home with Pool - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a open concept living, kitchen, and dining room, split floor plan, small office with desk and shelves, large master suite with ample
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1170 Josephine Avenue
1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1812 sqft
1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
824 Cottage Lane
824 Cottage Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1327 sqft
Home for rent in The Cove - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Cove in Prattville! Double garage, large yard, living room with fireplace, open floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and walk in closet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Gray Drive
112 Gray Dr, Prattville, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1283 sqft
112 Grey Drive - Welcome home to 112 Gray Drive! This beautiful recently renovated 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the wonderful city of Prattville. The large living room has a beautiful stone fireplace perfect for those cold nights.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1546 Hawthorne Lane
1546 Hawthorne Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1611 sqft
Prattville Home - This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home won't last long. Featuring lots for storage space, vaulted ceiling in the living room, open floor plan, yard with a privacy fence, great and convenient location in Prattville.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Cambridge Street
306 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1901 sqft
306 Cambridge Street Available 09/24/20 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garge in Prattville - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Glynnwood Subdivision. Very close to I-65 and new shopping area in Prattville and 10 miles to Maxwell AFB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Twelve Oaks Ct
105 Twelve Oaks Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2336 sqft
Lovely Prattville home with 3 beds/ 3 baths and 2 bonus rooms. This home includes a pool, high ceilings, granite countertops, a stove, refrigerator, large garden tub, separate shower, 2-car carport and this home is located in a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
Last updated April 22 at 11:12 AM
1 Unit Available
778 East 6th Street
778 E 6th St, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1366 sqft
VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON YOUR OWN! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2042 sqft
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1763 Edinburgh
1763 Edinburgh St, Prattville, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1654 sqft
1763 Edinburgh Available 05/03/20 Home for rent in Meadow Brook - This gorgeous home in Meadowview subdivision has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the split bedroom plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, hard tile, and smooth surface electric range.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Autauga County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama, Auburn University at Montgomery, Birmingham Southern College, and Jefferson State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Montgomery, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, and Vestavia Hills have apartments for rent.