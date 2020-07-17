475 Weatherby Trl

Amenities

Sales Price: $299,950

Rent Rate: $1,750

Rent To Own/Lease Purchase



ASTONISHING 4BR/2 ½ BA cul-de-sac house in the prestigious Winchester Ridge Subdivision! This property has ALL the latest amenities and unbelievable bonus items that you will not believe. This home has stunning stonework, high-end fixtures with LED lighting, arched doorways, dark hardwood flooring, high-end carpet, 18x18 inch tile, custom cabinetry 2 inch faux wood blinds, shadow boxed and wainscoting walls in eat- in- kitchen and dining room, and well-designed custom crown molding throughout. The entire house is a neutral color that will blend with any décor. The great room is jaw dropping with its stacked stone wood burning fireplace that extends from the floor to the ceiling, and a wood-planked ceiling. The home features a split floor plan with a private master suite. The master suite has high-end carpet, two double windows, and a trey ceiling. The master bath is very luxurious with a raised double vanity, fully tiled shower, oversized garden tub, and a HUGE 9 1/2 x 8 ½ walk in closet. The kitchen is perfectly designed with an abundance of cabinets and countertop space, a raised breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, granite countertop including sink, and stainless steel appliances. The bonus items include a custom built playground within the privacy of the fenced backyard, a Ring camera doorbell system for all doors plus a Ring flood light security system in the backyard. Wait that is not it. This home has additional inside cameras. It is also wired with the latest technology. All the mechanics are operable from any smart device or computer for highest energy efficiency. Outside you will find more bonus items, a wireless Bluetooth speaker system and a custom built 60-inch fire pit. The backyard has a covered back porch and an expanded 18x30 patio for entertaining. Do you need a pool? No problem, there is a gated salt-water pool four houses away, exclusively for the residents.



(RLNE5875244)