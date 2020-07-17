All apartments in Prattville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

475 Weatherby Trl

475 Weatherby Trl · (205) 208-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 Weatherby Trl, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
Sales Price: $299,950
Rent Rate: $1,750
www.tier1renttoown.com
Rent To Own/Lease Purchase

ASTONISHING 4BR/2 ½ BA cul-de-sac house in the prestigious Winchester Ridge Subdivision! This property has ALL the latest amenities and unbelievable bonus items that you will not believe. This home has stunning stonework, high-end fixtures with LED lighting, arched doorways, dark hardwood flooring, high-end carpet, 18x18 inch tile, custom cabinetry 2 inch faux wood blinds, shadow boxed and wainscoting walls in eat- in- kitchen and dining room, and well-designed custom crown molding throughout. The entire house is a neutral color that will blend with any décor. The great room is jaw dropping with its stacked stone wood burning fireplace that extends from the floor to the ceiling, and a wood-planked ceiling. The home features a split floor plan with a private master suite. The master suite has high-end carpet, two double windows, and a trey ceiling. The master bath is very luxurious with a raised double vanity, fully tiled shower, oversized garden tub, and a HUGE 9 1/2 x 8 ½ walk in closet. The kitchen is perfectly designed with an abundance of cabinets and countertop space, a raised breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, granite countertop including sink, and stainless steel appliances. The bonus items include a custom built playground within the privacy of the fenced backyard, a Ring camera doorbell system for all doors plus a Ring flood light security system in the backyard. Wait that is not it. This home has additional inside cameras. It is also wired with the latest technology. All the mechanics are operable from any smart device or computer for highest energy efficiency. Outside you will find more bonus items, a wireless Bluetooth speaker system and a custom built 60-inch fire pit. The backyard has a covered back porch and an expanded 18x30 patio for entertaining. Do you need a pool? No problem, there is a gated salt-water pool four houses away, exclusively for the residents.

(RLNE5875244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Weatherby Trl have any available units?
475 Weatherby Trl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 Weatherby Trl have?
Some of 475 Weatherby Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Weatherby Trl currently offering any rent specials?
475 Weatherby Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Weatherby Trl pet-friendly?
No, 475 Weatherby Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 475 Weatherby Trl offer parking?
No, 475 Weatherby Trl does not offer parking.
Does 475 Weatherby Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Weatherby Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Weatherby Trl have a pool?
Yes, 475 Weatherby Trl has a pool.
Does 475 Weatherby Trl have accessible units?
No, 475 Weatherby Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Weatherby Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Weatherby Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Weatherby Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Weatherby Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
