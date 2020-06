Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra storage space! Completely renovated with luxury flooring, granite counter tops, custom paint and MORE! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set up a viewing!!