Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to this prestigious home located at 9183 White Poplar Circle! This home is nestled away in one of the coveted neighborhoods of Pike Road. Upon arrival you'll immediately notice the spacious two-car garage and upon entering the home you are greeted with high ceilings, beautiful floors and top-notch amenities. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with living room, kitchen and separate laundry room where you'll find the washer and dryer come included! Call our office at 334-625-0677 to schedule your personal tour of this pristine property before its too late!



FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR CLICK HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Jwwy8jsxB8b



(RLNE5906357)