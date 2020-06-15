37 Cedarwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome to The Meadowood! - Grand home nestled in a cul-de-sac, offers 2000 sq ft w/4 bdrms 2/ba. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and accented by tile back splash. The adjoining family room boasts comfort w/open floor plan, cathedral ceiling and access to screened-in porch. Master suite has trey ceiling and access to covered patio. Master bath encompasses the spa feeling with double vanity, separate shower and 6 ft soaking tub. Other bedrooms are... spacious w/roomy closets and ceiling fans. Numerous custom features in this home to include but not limited to blinds, gorgeous columns and specialty ceilings. Laundry room is large with a plethora of space. Double attached garage and custom stacked stone exterior. Close to shopping, dining and Ft. Benning. Smiths Station or Phenix City Schools! Hurry to view this amazing home! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED.