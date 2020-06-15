All apartments in Phenix City
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

37 Cedarwood Ct

37 Cedarwood Court · (706) 327-2255
Location

37 Cedarwood Court, Phenix City, AL 36870

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,355

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Welcome to The Meadowood! - Grand home nestled in a cul-de-sac, offers 2000 sq ft w/4 bdrms 2/ba. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and accented by tile back splash. The adjoining family room boasts comfort w/open floor plan, cathedral ceiling and access to screened-in porch. Master suite has trey ceiling and access to covered patio. Master bath encompasses the spa feeling with double vanity, separate shower and 6 ft soaking tub. Other bedrooms are... spacious w/roomy closets and ceiling fans. Numerous custom features in this home to include but not limited to blinds, gorgeous columns and specialty ceilings. Laundry room is large with a plethora of space. Double attached garage and custom stacked stone exterior. Close to shopping, dining and Ft. Benning. Smiths Station or Phenix City Schools! Hurry to view this amazing home! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Cedarwood Ct have any available units?
37 Cedarwood Ct has a unit available for $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Cedarwood Ct have?
Some of 37 Cedarwood Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Cedarwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
37 Cedarwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Cedarwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 37 Cedarwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phenix City.
Does 37 Cedarwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 37 Cedarwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 37 Cedarwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Cedarwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Cedarwood Ct have a pool?
No, 37 Cedarwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 37 Cedarwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 37 Cedarwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Cedarwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Cedarwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
