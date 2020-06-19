28 Springwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision. This home comes with a 2 car garage and a fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! This home has both hardwood and carpet floors, it is all electric. Laundry hookups.

Kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and microwave with breakfast nook.



Apply online ten20property.com. Please send a copy of drivers license to view the home with a code.



Acceptable criteria is you must show by last 30 day income statement that 1.Show you make 3'xs the rent, 2. Pass background/rental check, 3. Pass credit check (must have good credit, at least 600) and 4. Payment history.

If you owe any other management or rental company or utilities, have dispossession or evictions this would be an automatic denial.. Deposit equals 1 month rent.



(RLNE5746582)