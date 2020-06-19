All apartments in Phenix City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

28 Springwood Drive

28 Springwood Drive · (706) 660-5422 ext. 5422
Location

28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL 36870

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 28 Springwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision. This home comes with a 2 car garage and a fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! This home has both hardwood and carpet floors, it is all electric. Laundry hookups.
Kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and microwave with breakfast nook.

Apply online ten20property.com. Please send a copy of drivers license to view the home with a code.

Acceptable criteria is you must show by last 30 day income statement that 1.Show you make 3'xs the rent, 2. Pass background/rental check, 3. Pass credit check (must have good credit, at least 600) and 4. Payment history.
If you owe any other management or rental company or utilities, have dispossession or evictions this would be an automatic denial.. Deposit equals 1 month rent.

(RLNE5746582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Springwood Drive have any available units?
28 Springwood Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Springwood Drive have?
Some of 28 Springwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Springwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Springwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28 Springwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28 Springwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 28 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Springwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
