Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.7 Acre fenced lot zoned commercial with 1300 SF office (including kitchen and bath), 5000 SF shop warehouse and a 3500 SF shop/warehouse with large bay roll up doors. Total of 9,800 SF with ample parking and storage space. Lease for $1900 per month. Located 1 mile off US 431 S and just a few miles to downtown Columbus and Phenix City.



