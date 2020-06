Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

This waterfront home directly on Terry Cove Harbor with a pool and deep water boat slip featuring a custom bulkhead designed for up to a 70' yacht. The large custom swimming pool with Tiki Bar is the perfect spot for entertaining. The multiple level decks have spectacular views of the Harbor and gorgeous sunsets. The main level has 2 guest bedrooms and a bath with a custom kitchen. Great room features a gas fireplace with french doors opening to a large deck overlooking the pool and harbor. The entire upstairs level is an oversized master bedroom and bath. Bedroom feature another gas fireplace for those romantic evenings and the bath has a whirlpool tub for two along with an oversize tiled shower. The French doors from the master open to sweeping views of the cove and bay. Upstairs also features a private office with amazing views. His and Hers oversized closets. This home features many extras such as a central vac system. The bottom level has a custom tackle room with sliding doors to a covered patio which joins the swimming pool. This area can be converted to a 4th bedroom. This property is offered as LEASE or LEASE/PURCHASE ONLY. See virtual tour. Please contact listing agent for details.