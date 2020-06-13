/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Beach
Verified
Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2201 West 1st Street - Centennial Bank - Second Floor Second Floor
2201 West 1st Street, Gulf Shores, AL
Studio
$3,600
5400 sqft
5,400sf Office Space in the heart of Gulf Shores! - Fully furnished office in the heart of Gulf Shores! 8+ offices, a full kitchen, boardroom, reception area, storage, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Parasol West
1 Unit Available
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
14530 PERDIDO KEY DR
14530 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
608 sqft
You cannot beat this! Get up in the morning and smell the salt air and look at the Gulf of Mexico. Charming furnished condo across from the Gulf on Perdido Key. Tile throughout. Close to the back gate of NAS and convenient to Corry Field.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Beach
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Lagoon Drive
75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
75 Lagoon Drive Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13333 JOHNSON BEACH RD
13333 Johnson Beach Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1953 sqft
Penthouse unit for lease in Perdido Key's new development! This 3BD/3.5BA condo offers a distinct combination of luxury and contemporary finishes throughout the spacious 2041 sq.ft. interior.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13601 PERDIDO KEY DR
13601 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1891 sqft
Enjoy gorgeous, full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this top floor corner Penthouse unit at Beach Colony Resort on Perdido Key! The master bedroom is beachfront with a great view of the sandy shore below.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
608 LOST KEY DR
608 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1739 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished Condo overlooking Lost Key Golf Course. Enjoy the outdoors in your screened lanai, or relax on the over sized balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
14100 RIVER RD
14100 River Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1066 sqft
Roommate Friendly! Enjoy tranquil views overlooking Holiday Harbor from this 2BR/2BA condo off River Road in Perdido Key.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13690 RIVER RD
13690 River Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1400 sqft
Welcome home! Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view. This gorgeous unit features a huge master suite with king sized bed, TV, and large double closets.