Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

705 Lismore Drive

705 Lismore Court · (334) 745-3584
Location

705 Lismore Court, Opelika, AL 36804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Lismore Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
705 Lismore Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute house with split bedroom plan! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.

Ready for lease on August 1! Living spaces are open with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in the living room! Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and back door leading onto the private deck surrounded by trees. Master suite has double sinks, tub/shower combo and large walk in closet! Each guest room is good sized and shares a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Full sized laundry room! Don't miss the double garage and privacy from being at the end of the street.

***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent
Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month
No smoking!
Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.
Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Note that we are not able to hold properties for move-in dates beyond the available date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5879228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Lismore Drive have any available units?
705 Lismore Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 Lismore Drive have?
Some of 705 Lismore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Lismore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Lismore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Lismore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 705 Lismore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Opelika.
Does 705 Lismore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 705 Lismore Drive offers parking.
Does 705 Lismore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Lismore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Lismore Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Lismore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Lismore Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Lismore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Lismore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Lismore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Lismore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Lismore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
