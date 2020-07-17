Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

705 Lismore Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute house with split bedroom plan! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.



Ready for lease on August 1! Living spaces are open with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in the living room! Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and back door leading onto the private deck surrounded by trees. Master suite has double sinks, tub/shower combo and large walk in closet! Each guest room is good sized and shares a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Full sized laundry room! Don't miss the double garage and privacy from being at the end of the street.



***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent

Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month

No smoking!

Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

Note that we are not able to hold properties for move-in dates beyond the available date.



No Pets Allowed



