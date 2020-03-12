1127 Avalon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view now!!!**



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d3f6073d-5880-49ea-b327-a0c5ecab60bf



Beautiful 1 level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the popular Avalon community!!

This charming home built in 2005 offers gleaming hardwoods, wood burning fireplace, abundant cabinets, and tile floors. It is convenient to shopping, restaurants & I-20. NO Pets Allowed.



Directions: I20 EAST TO EXIT 144B (MOODY) 411N Turn left into AVALON COMMUNITY onto AVALON DRIVE.



Tenant to verify Alabama Power, Birmingham water & sewer, Veolia Environmental Services, ALAGASCO



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



No Pets Allowed



