Moody, AL
1127 Avalon Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1127 Avalon Drive

1127 Avalon Dr · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL 35004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1127 Avalon Drive · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view now!!!**

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d3f6073d-5880-49ea-b327-a0c5ecab60bf

Beautiful 1 level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the popular Avalon community!!
This charming home built in 2005 offers gleaming hardwoods, wood burning fireplace, abundant cabinets, and tile floors. It is convenient to shopping, restaurants & I-20. NO Pets Allowed.

Directions: I20 EAST TO EXIT 144B (MOODY) 411N Turn left into AVALON COMMUNITY onto AVALON DRIVE.

Tenant to verify Alabama Power, Birmingham water & sewer, Veolia Environmental Services, ALAGASCO

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Avalon Drive have any available units?
1127 Avalon Drive has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1127 Avalon Drive have?
Some of 1127 Avalon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Avalon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moody.
Does 1127 Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Avalon Drive does offer parking.
Does 1127 Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Avalon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Avalon Drive have a pool?
No, 1127 Avalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1127 Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Avalon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1127 Avalon Drive has units with air conditioning.
