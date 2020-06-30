All apartments in Moody
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1047 Washington Drive

1047 Washington Dr · (205) 338-7355
Location

1047 Washington Dr, Moody, AL 35004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1047 Washington Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Moody Rental - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located to shopping and interstate. As an added bonus, there is no carpet in this house! New flooring in kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen appliances include stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and new refrigerator. Living room has woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the cool summer nights on the covered back patio. There is also a community swimming pool and clubhouse. NO PETS ALLOWED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Washington Drive have any available units?
1047 Washington Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1047 Washington Drive have?
Some of 1047 Washington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Washington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Washington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moody.
Does 1047 Washington Drive offer parking?
No, 1047 Washington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Washington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1047 Washington Drive has a pool.
Does 1047 Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1047 Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Washington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Washington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Washington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
