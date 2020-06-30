1047 Washington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Moody Rental - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located to shopping and interstate. As an added bonus, there is no carpet in this house! New flooring in kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen appliances include stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and new refrigerator. Living room has woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the cool summer nights on the covered back patio. There is also a community swimming pool and clubhouse. NO PETS ALLOWED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5858481)