Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

472 Pecan Tree Drive

472 Pecan Tree Drive · (334) 721-6221
Location

472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 472 Pecan Tree Drive · Avail. now

$865

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced. The master suite has a walk in closet, and it's own bath. The other bedrooms are adequately proportioned to support 1,350 square feet of a cozy place for you to call home. Don't wait too long, this one won't last.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A $250.00 minimum pet deposit will be charged per approves pet. additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.

You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

(RLNE5780226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive have any available units?
472 Pecan Tree Drive has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 472 Pecan Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
472 Pecan Tree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Pecan Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Pecan Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 472 Pecan Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Pecan Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 472 Pecan Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 472 Pecan Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Pecan Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Pecan Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Pecan Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
