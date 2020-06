Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3925 strathmore Drive - Welcome home to 3925 Strathmore Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home has been wonderfully updated with new light fixtures and fresh paint that accentuate its many nice features and natural light. There is a formal dining area with easy access to the eat-in kitchen that features stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and new stove. It also features plenty of counter storage space. The dining room opens to a large living room. The cozy den features ceiling fan, brick fireplace and built in bookshelves. The bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. There is a long driveway for ample parking and the backyard features a nice patio area for entertaining. This is a must see. For pre-qualification and to schedule a showing, please call 334-603-8101.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



