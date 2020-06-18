3647 Kelly Ln

Amenities

COMING SOON! - This adorable home is located in Lynnwood Estates, near the Old Cloverdale area, and is convenient to I-85 and ASU! With 3 bedrooms and plenty of living space, this would be the perfect home for a college student, a young couple, or even a family! There is a beautiful wood-burning fireplace in the spacious living room that will save you tons on your heating bill in the winter. There is a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen to provide plenty of space for dining and/or entertaining! There is a large bonus room off of the dining room that could be used as a home office, a den, or even a 4th bedroom! Out back, you will find a very nice covered patio area, which overlooks a beautiful back yard! This property shouldn't be missed! Call Camelot Properties today at 334-431-3561 to schedule a showing!



