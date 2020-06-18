All apartments in Montgomery
3647 Kelly Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

3647 Kelly Ln

3647 Kelly Lane · (334) 431-3561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3647 Kelly Lane, Montgomery, AL 36105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3647 Kelly Ln · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! - This adorable home is located in Lynnwood Estates, near the Old Cloverdale area, and is convenient to I-85 and ASU! With 3 bedrooms and plenty of living space, this would be the perfect home for a college student, a young couple, or even a family! There is a beautiful wood-burning fireplace in the spacious living room that will save you tons on your heating bill in the winter. There is a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen to provide plenty of space for dining and/or entertaining! There is a large bonus room off of the dining room that could be used as a home office, a den, or even a 4th bedroom! Out back, you will find a very nice covered patio area, which overlooks a beautiful back yard! This property shouldn't be missed! Call Camelot Properties today at 334-431-3561 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3713823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 Kelly Ln have any available units?
3647 Kelly Ln has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 3647 Kelly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Kelly Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Kelly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 3647 Kelly Ln offer parking?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3647 Kelly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Kelly Ln have a pool?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3647 Kelly Ln have accessible units?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Kelly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 Kelly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 Kelly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
