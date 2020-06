Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! - ****MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH QUALIFIED TENANT & SIGNED LEASE!!****This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located at 2933 Lower Wetumpka Road! The living area has a lovely fireplace and leads into your spacious formal dining room for eating your delicious meals with your family! Also offers a bonus room that would be used as a office or den! The master bedroom is large enough to fit all your large size furniture. The backyard is fully fenced. Call us at 334-431-3561 to schedule a showing! Click here for a virtual tour: https://bit.ly/34vNv6g



