17 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with pools
1 of 17
1 of 49
1 of 4
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 37
1 of 62
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 18
The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.
The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Gulf Breeze means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Gulf Breeze could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.