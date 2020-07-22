Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:23 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Gulf Breeze means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 02:22 PM
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Portofino Unit 903
2 Portofino Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1333 sqft
2 Portofino Unit 903 Available 08/01/20 Pensacola Beach - Portofino Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, furnished - Portofino Tower 2 unit 903 on Pensacola Beach.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Breeze
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
4 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
12 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
7101 Joy Street G1
7101 Joy Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1194 sqft
7101 Joy Street G1 Available 08/01/20 North East Pensacola - Brigantine Condominium - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms - Enjoy life in this North East Pensacola Condomiumn off Davis Highway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lillian Woods
9125 SEBRING DR
9125 Sebring Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2983 sqft
Large home in Lillian Woods coming available DATE for lease! This 4BD/3BA home has an open floor plan that includes a living room, family room, formal dining room, and even sunroom! The kitchen features white countertops with black granite

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
501 E BURGESS RD
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful upstairs unit located on west side of complex facing south. Fully equipped kitchen, washer & dryer, all windows covered, and even a fireplace! There is a pool in the complex which is located close to shopping and the interstate.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Maui Garden
10312 WAILUKU DR
10312 Wailuku Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2513 sqft
7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southbay
1916 SOUTHWIND CIR
1916 Southwind Cir, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1705 sqft
POOL HOME! INTERIOR FEATURES include: Living Room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Island, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining
City Guide for Gulf Breeze, FL

The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.

The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Gulf Breeze, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Gulf Breeze means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Gulf Breeze could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

