5732 Oakhill Drive

5732 Oakhill Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

5732 Oakhill Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home! This home is very spacious and has lots of lovely features. This homes has stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, and an eat in kitchen. This home also has a large backyard and a covered back deck!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Oakhill Drive have any available units?
5732 Oakhill Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5732 Oakhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Oakhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Oakhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5732 Oakhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5732 Oakhill Drive offer parking?
No, 5732 Oakhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5732 Oakhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 Oakhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Oakhill Drive have a pool?
No, 5732 Oakhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5732 Oakhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5732 Oakhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Oakhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5732 Oakhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5732 Oakhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5732 Oakhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
