Jefferson County, AL
3559 Misty Hollow Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

3559 Misty Hollow Drive

3559 Misty Hollow Drive · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3559 Misty Hollow Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3559 Misty Hollow Drive · Avail. now

$1,465

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful New Home on Cul de Sac with Fenced Backyard in Bessemer, Al... AVAILABLE NOW! **3D Tour Link in Description** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Want to view this home in 3D Virtual? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser!! ??

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b72eacfe-fd6b-497c-aacb-fef9d2a5b0e7

Rent this beautiful three bed, two and a half bath in Bessemer. Located on a cul de sac, the home has great curb appeal and a fenced backyard for extra privacy. The main level of the home features hard surface floors and has an open living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a kitchen pantry for extra storage space, and beautiful granite counter tops. Second level has a walk-in laundry, two guest bedrooms, guest bathroom, and master bedroom suite featuring two walk-in closets, a spacious master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub; all bedrooms have beautiful trey ceilings. Patio is accessible through the dining area and opens to a spacious patio and fenced in backyard; perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify Alabama Power, Alagasco, Bessemer Utilities for water and sewer, and Veolia for trash, and McAdory Elementary, Middle and High schools. Directions: From B'ham on I59/20 toward Tuscaloosa: turn on I459, Exit 1. Left on Eastern Valley Rd. Rosser Cove is Approx 1 mile on left. Home near backside of loop.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5503521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have any available units?
3559 Misty Hollow Drive has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3559 Misty Hollow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3559 Misty Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3559 Misty Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 Misty Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3559 Misty Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3559 Misty Hollow Drive has units with air conditioning.
