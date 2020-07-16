3559 Misty Hollow Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful New Home on Cul de Sac with Fenced Backyard in Bessemer, Al... AVAILABLE NOW! **3D Tour Link in Description** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Want to view this home in 3D Virtual? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser!! ??



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b72eacfe-fd6b-497c-aacb-fef9d2a5b0e7



Rent this beautiful three bed, two and a half bath in Bessemer. Located on a cul de sac, the home has great curb appeal and a fenced backyard for extra privacy. The main level of the home features hard surface floors and has an open living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a kitchen pantry for extra storage space, and beautiful granite counter tops. Second level has a walk-in laundry, two guest bedrooms, guest bathroom, and master bedroom suite featuring two walk-in closets, a spacious master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub; all bedrooms have beautiful trey ceilings. Patio is accessible through the dining area and opens to a spacious patio and fenced in backyard; perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify Alabama Power, Alagasco, Bessemer Utilities for water and sewer, and Veolia for trash, and McAdory Elementary, Middle and High schools. Directions: From B'ham on I59/20 toward Tuscaloosa: turn on I459, Exit 1. Left on Eastern Valley Rd. Rosser Cove is Approx 1 mile on left. Home near backside of loop.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



(RLNE5503521)