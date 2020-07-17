All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2324 Ridgemont Drive

2324 Ridgemont Drive · (205) 251-1267 ext. 143
Location

2324 Ridgemont Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35244

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2324 Ridgemont Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2324 Ridgemont Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Savannah Ridge - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020***
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse located in Savannah Ridge. Great location with access to everything! Three great bedrooms with the master being located on the main level! Huge kitchen with wonderful cabinet space! Walk in attic for all those extra boxes and keepsakes! Come see for yourself how spacious townhome living can be!

Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.

This property has an automated lockbox so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm . All you need is a smartphone and a valid credit card for security purposes. There is a one-time charge of $0.99 to validate the card and then you can visit any other property at no charge registered with Rently.com automated lockboxes.

Copy this link to your browser to get an update when this property is ready for veiwing.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191292?source=watts

Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5553834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
2324 Ridgemont Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 2324 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
No, 2324 Ridgemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Ridgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Ridgemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Ridgemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2324 Ridgemont Drive has units with air conditioning.
