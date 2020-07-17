Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

2324 Ridgemont Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Savannah Ridge - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020***

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse located in Savannah Ridge. Great location with access to everything! Three great bedrooms with the master being located on the main level! Huge kitchen with wonderful cabinet space! Walk in attic for all those extra boxes and keepsakes! Come see for yourself how spacious townhome living can be!



Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.



This property has an automated lockbox so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm . All you need is a smartphone and a valid credit card for security purposes. There is a one-time charge of $0.99 to validate the card and then you can visit any other property at no charge registered with Rently.com automated lockboxes.



Copy this link to your browser to get an update when this property is ready for veiwing.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191292?source=watts



Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5553834)