All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 1205 Westridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
1205 Westridge Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1205 Westridge Lane

1205 Westridge Lane · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1205 Westridge Lane, Jefferson County, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This huge 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is everything you will need. It offers a large open concept between the kitchen and living room, all kitchen appliances, and the perfect covered deck for entertaining..Make it yours today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Westridge Lane have any available units?
1205 Westridge Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1205 Westridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Westridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Westridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Westridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Westridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1205 Westridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Westridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Westridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Westridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1205 Westridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Westridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1205 Westridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Westridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Westridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Westridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Westridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1205 Westridge Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl
Homewood, AL 35209
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Parkside
1701 1st Ave
Birmingham, AL 35217
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity