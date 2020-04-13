Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/15/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision. Huge open floor plan living area features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and dining room with a gorgeous chandelier. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, and a stand-up shower. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home. Large, bright kitchen has an eat-in breakfast nook that overlooks the private backyard. 2 car garage. No pets and no smoking. This convenient location is minutes from the Galleria, restaurants, shops, and I-459. You don't want want to miss this property right in the heart of Hoover!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



No Pets Allowed



