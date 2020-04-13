All apartments in Hoover
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

5000 Paradise Lake Circle

5000 Paradise Lake Circle · (205) 824-5008
Location

5000 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5000 Paradise Lake Circle · Avail. Jul 15

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/15/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision. Huge open floor plan living area features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and dining room with a gorgeous chandelier. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, and a stand-up shower. The other 2 bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home. Large, bright kitchen has an eat-in breakfast nook that overlooks the private backyard. 2 car garage. No pets and no smoking. This convenient location is minutes from the Galleria, restaurants, shops, and I-459. You don't want want to miss this property right in the heart of Hoover!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have any available units?
5000 Paradise Lake Circle has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have?
Some of 5000 Paradise Lake Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Paradise Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Paradise Lake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Paradise Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle does offer parking.
Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Paradise Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5000 Paradise Lake Circle has units with air conditioning.
