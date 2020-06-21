Amenities

1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!!



Choose Your Lease Term!

$2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!!

$2,090.00/month for a 2 year lease!!

$2,140.00/month for a 1 year lease!!



This home boasts 3 bedrooms w/ a bonus room and 3.5 baths. The bonus room could make a fourth bedroom, office, man cave, exercise room, etc. The kitchen has granite counter tops, very nice cabinetry, a huge pantry and stainless steel appliances (Fridge, microwave, gas range, & dishwasher). Also you have an eat in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 1/2 bath and a bonus room/office/study on the main level. The two story foyer has a grandeur feel and is complimented with beautiful hardwood floors which continue throughout the whole main level! Upstairs you have the master bedroom & bathroom, two spare bedrooms, a second full bath, and a balcony that overlooks the foyer. On the lower level you have a two car garage, laundry (W/D included and come "As Is"), and a finished bonus room with full bath. Also down stairs you have an extra freezer and fridge which also come "As Is." This home is also pet friendly!! New front yard landscaping to be scheduled!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify: Deer Valley Elementary, Bumpus Middle, and Spain Park High Schools, as well as AL Power, B'ham Water Works (Water/Sewer), Alagasco (Heat, Water Heater, Fireplace, Range), Jefferson County (trash)



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process.



