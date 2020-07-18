Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1040 Inverness Cove Way Available 08/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Hoover, AL - COMING SOON!!! - Most popular floor plan in the neighborhood! His and her closets, dining area, more!



**Pets case by case and only small dogs under 30 pounds will be considered.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify Greystone Elementary, Berry Middle and Spain Park High school. Tenant to verify AL Power, Alagasco, BWWB for water and sewer. Trash is included in the HOA.



Directions: Directions: From Highway 280 East, turn right onto Inverness Center Parkway. Inverness Center Parkway becomes Inverness Pky. Turn left onto Inverness Cove Dr. Take the 1st left onto Inverness Cove Way.



Note: Only two parking spaces for this property-one in the garage and the other on the driveway. Additional parking is at the pool. No on-street parking.

Landscaping provided by HOA.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE2131068)