Hoover, AL
1040 Inverness Cove Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1040 Inverness Cove Way

1040 Inverness Cove Way · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

1040 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Inverness Cove Way · Avail. Aug 10

$1,610

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1040 Inverness Cove Way Available 08/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Hoover, AL - COMING SOON!!! - Most popular floor plan in the neighborhood! His and her closets, dining area, more!

**Pets case by case and only small dogs under 30 pounds will be considered.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify Greystone Elementary, Berry Middle and Spain Park High school. Tenant to verify AL Power, Alagasco, BWWB for water and sewer. Trash is included in the HOA.

Directions: Directions: From Highway 280 East, turn right onto Inverness Center Parkway. Inverness Center Parkway becomes Inverness Pky. Turn left onto Inverness Cove Dr. Take the 1st left onto Inverness Cove Way.

Note: Only two parking spaces for this property-one in the garage and the other on the driveway. Additional parking is at the pool. No on-street parking.
Landscaping provided by HOA.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2131068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have any available units?
1040 Inverness Cove Way has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have?
Some of 1040 Inverness Cove Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Inverness Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Inverness Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Inverness Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Inverness Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Inverness Cove Way offers parking.
Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Inverness Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Inverness Cove Way has a pool.
Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 1040 Inverness Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Inverness Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Inverness Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1040 Inverness Cove Way has units with air conditioning.
