Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. They both are flanked with hallways leading to their ownseparate entrances to the condo. There is a full size washer and dryer. The spacious living room open up to balcony that looks out over the peaceful wood setting.Utilities are included except Alabama Power and cable/internet. There is a community pool for your use. small pets allowed $20.00 a month. Video available for walk through due to Covid concerns for current tenant.