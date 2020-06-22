All apartments in Homewood
Find more places like 1728 Murray Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homewood, AL
/
1728 Murray Hill
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1728 Murray Hill

1728 Murray Hill Road · (205) 968-1825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1728 Murray Hill Road, Homewood, AL 35216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1728 Murray Hill · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5BR/4.5BA in Beautiful Murray Hill, Homewood - Million-dollar caliber home completely renovated & remodeled from the basement up. Main level dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, high quality appliances, and beautiful granite counters; den with granite fireplace surround, guest bedroom, full & half baths, and laundry room with stainless steel sink & cabinets. Upstairs is an incredible Master Suite with attached den, custom & deep closet, and bath with separate vanities & large soaking tub; 3 large bedrooms each with walk-in closets and a jack & jill bath. A few bonus items include all hardwood flooring throughout with tile & granite, upgraded crown molding, large windows with full-wood casing. Must see to believe!

Hall Kent Elementary, Homewood Middle & High Schools.

Call Rental Advantage to schedule a showing! 205-222-4335 or 205-968-1825

https://rentaladvantage.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE5857991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Murray Hill have any available units?
1728 Murray Hill has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1728 Murray Hill have?
Some of 1728 Murray Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Murray Hill currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Murray Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Murray Hill pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Murray Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homewood.
Does 1728 Murray Hill offer parking?
No, 1728 Murray Hill does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Murray Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Murray Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Murray Hill have a pool?
No, 1728 Murray Hill does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Murray Hill have accessible units?
No, 1728 Murray Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Murray Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Murray Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Murray Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Murray Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1728 Murray Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive
Homewood, AL 35209
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court
Homewood, AL 35209
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl
Homewood, AL 35209
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr
Homewood, AL 35209

Similar Pages

Homewood 1 BedroomsHomewood 2 Bedrooms
Homewood Apartments with BalconyHomewood Apartments with Parking
Homewood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Samford UniversityUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity