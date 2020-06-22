1728 Murray Hill

Amenities

5BR/4.5BA in Beautiful Murray Hill, Homewood - Million-dollar caliber home completely renovated & remodeled from the basement up. Main level dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, high quality appliances, and beautiful granite counters; den with granite fireplace surround, guest bedroom, full & half baths, and laundry room with stainless steel sink & cabinets. Upstairs is an incredible Master Suite with attached den, custom & deep closet, and bath with separate vanities & large soaking tub; 3 large bedrooms each with walk-in closets and a jack & jill bath. A few bonus items include all hardwood flooring throughout with tile & granite, upgraded crown molding, large windows with full-wood casing. Must see to believe!



Hall Kent Elementary, Homewood Middle & High Schools.



Call Rental Advantage to schedule a showing! 205-222-4335 or 205-968-1825



https://rentaladvantage.appfolio.com/listings



