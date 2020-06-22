All apartments in Gulf Shores
Find more places like 144 West 8th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulf Shores, AL
/
144 West 8th Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

144 West 8th Ave.

144 West 8th Avenue · (251) 967-1018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gulf Shores
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

144 West 8th Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 West 8th Ave. · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Gulf Shores Waterfront on Little Lagoon! - New updated Water Front Home! This second floor unit has a long rear deck facing Little Lagoon. There is a covered gazebo for gatherings or barbecues and fire pit area. Another long deck across the front of the unit has access to both of the bedrooms.There is also a small dock for daily use to launch canoes, kayaks, jet ski's or paddle boards. Outside storage room, shared laundry with washer/dryer(Included), half bath and one covered parking spot(West Side). The living room and kitchen overlook the back deck with views of Little Lagoon. The kitchen has an eat at bar. Just down the hall are two bedrooms and one full bathroom. New tile through out the Home, fresh paint and beautiful new bathroom. This Home is a gem in the heart of Gulf Shores!

*This property is NON smoking. Lease term is 12 months minimum. This Home is NOT pet friendly. Tenant will be responsible for ALL utilities.

Directions: From Hwy 59 South in Gulf Shores turn right onto West 8th Ave at Hardee's Restaurant. 144 W. 8th Ave will be on down on your Right/Little Lagoon side.

BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:
-Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID
-Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed
-If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income
-Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application
-Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant, You can pay your application fee online with the following link: http://www.longtermrentalgroup.com/tenant-resources/

Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.
These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com.

***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.
Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1875008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West 8th Ave. have any available units?
144 West 8th Ave. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 West 8th Ave. have?
Some of 144 West 8th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 West 8th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
144 West 8th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West 8th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 144 West 8th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Shores.
Does 144 West 8th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 144 West 8th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 144 West 8th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 West 8th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West 8th Ave. have a pool?
No, 144 West 8th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 144 West 8th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 144 West 8th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West 8th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 West 8th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 West 8th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 West 8th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 144 West 8th Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan
Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Similar Pages

Gulf Shores 2 BedroomsGulf Shores Apartments with Balcony
Gulf Shores Apartments with PoolGulf Shores Dog Friendly Apartments
Gulf Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MS
Ocean Springs, MSPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity