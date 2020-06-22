144 West 8th Ave.

Amenities

Gulf Shores Waterfront on Little Lagoon! - New updated Water Front Home! This second floor unit has a long rear deck facing Little Lagoon. There is a covered gazebo for gatherings or barbecues and fire pit area. Another long deck across the front of the unit has access to both of the bedrooms.There is also a small dock for daily use to launch canoes, kayaks, jet ski's or paddle boards. Outside storage room, shared laundry with washer/dryer(Included), half bath and one covered parking spot(West Side). The living room and kitchen overlook the back deck with views of Little Lagoon. The kitchen has an eat at bar. Just down the hall are two bedrooms and one full bathroom. New tile through out the Home, fresh paint and beautiful new bathroom. This Home is a gem in the heart of Gulf Shores!



*This property is NON smoking. Lease term is 12 months minimum. This Home is NOT pet friendly. Tenant will be responsible for ALL utilities.



Directions: From Hwy 59 South in Gulf Shores turn right onto West 8th Ave at Hardee's Restaurant. 144 W. 8th Ave will be on down on your Right/Little Lagoon side.



BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:

-Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID

-Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed

-If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income

-Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application

-Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant, You can pay your application fee online with the following link: http://www.longtermrentalgroup.com/tenant-resources/



Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.

These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com.



***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.

Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***



No Pets Allowed



